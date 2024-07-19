All Saints' Church in Okehampton is set to host an open day on September 14 to raise its profile among residents on the east side of town.
The open day, which coincides with Devon Historic Churches Day, will begin at 6.30am with the opportunity to photograph the sunrise from the top of the tower. It will continue with children's games; teddy bears abseiling down the tower; demonstrations of the bells and organ; displays of the church's treasures and registers, and information about the town's history.
Food will be available all day, starting with bacon rolls for early birds and ending with an open mic session featuring local musicians and a licensed bar.
Affectionately known as "the church on the hill," regular churchgoers understand that the church may seem remote to many as the town steadily expanded eastwards and because of its isolated position, the building is not usually open apart from regular Sunday services.