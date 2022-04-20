All abilities to take part in fundraiser

Tavistock businesswoman Dotty King who is setting up the 10k event in the Meadows o raise cash for Papyrus which is dedicated to the prevention of young suicide.

THE organiser of a Tavistock run to raise cash for the prevention of suicide in young people has told would-be supporters they don’t have to be ultra-fit athletes to take part.

Businesswoman Dotty King, who is setting up the 10k event in the Meadows next month, is urging as many people as possible to turn up, but has stressed that while they can run if they want, they do not need to do anything more than walk.

The event, on May 15 between 2.30pm and 4pm, is raising cash for charity Papyrus, who are supporting the family of Tavistock teenager Darcy Hollinson, who took her own life just over a year ago.

Darcy’s mum Debbie is running in Canada with an old friend who supported her following her daughter’s death in an event to raise cash and awareness of mental health. The 10k run will happen at exactly the same time at the Meadowlands event, although with a time lag of approximately five hours, giving residents the chance to take part in an event spanning two continents.

Dotty, an experienced NSPCC volunteer and runner, said she felt she could not stand back and do nothing to help Debbie’s fundraising target for the charity, which she set at £10,000.

She said: ‘We’ve got quite a few people coming already, such as all the runners I know. However, I don’t want people to get the wrong idea. This is not a fully-blown 10k run, although if people want to do that, they are welcome. But I want to make the point that anybody can do this. You don’t have to run or do the whole distance. Do as far as you want and if you want to push a pushchair, or walk the dog, please do it.

‘Darcy’s favourite colour was purple and that’s also the colour of Papyrus, so we are asking people to wear something purple on the day. I would love to see at least 250 people out there, showing their support for young people’s mental health and maybe putting a bit of money in our collection boxes.’

Megan McCormick, of Tavistock’s Church Lane restaurent, said she had been in contact with Papyrus and has charity collection buckets organised and flyers about suicide and help available to give out on the day.

She added that Church Lane, Taylors restaurant and the Dartmoor Deli are getting their staff involved and doing fundraising ahead of the run. They will also host coffee and cake afterwards, with the money going to the charity.