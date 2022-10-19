Album recorded on vintage tape deck captures the sounds of the eras

Last month, the band recorded their debut album entitled Walking, Dancing, Dying which they recorded on a 24-track tape machine to give their sound that authentic jazz/swing feel of the 50’s and 60’s. The band not only wanted to capture that authentic sound, but also replicate the old-fashioned process of recording on tape, replicating the likes of iconic albums such as Pink Floyd’s Dark Side Of The Moon and Queen’s A Night At The Opera that have also been made on these machines.