A CALLINGTON Zumba party is being held to raise money for Devon and Cornwall Air Ambulance trusts.
The two-hour dance party will be taking place on June 24 from 10am until 12pm in Callington Town Hall, New Road, PL17 7BD.
Zumba is a fun, high-energy workout experience that is a mix of cardio and Latin-inspired dance.
Tickets cost £8 per ticket and they are on sale now.
Aside from the two hours of dance, there will also be raffle prizes on the day.
All money raised will be in aid of the two ambulance trusts.
For more information contact: 07484 157706.