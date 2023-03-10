Tavistock Athletic Club runner Ian Jones continues to set the benchmark for his younger compatriots, writes Andy Hughes.
Last Saturday, aged 72, he completed the Larmer Tree trail marathon for the second time, taking in the hills and valleys of the Rushmoor estate in Wiltshire.
Ian only started running at age 65 through the TAC Couch to 5K programme but is now no stranger to marathon running – this was his eighth marathon.
But what sets this marathon apart is that it is run over trails and includes over 2,800 ft of elevation gain. To achieve a finish time of 5hr 30mins over such terrain is exceptional – the race even started in snowy conditions.
Ian first ran the London Marathon in 2021 with a charity place, achieving such a good time that he was awarded a ‘Good for Age’ place for the 2022 event.
There, he ran well enough to achieve another GFA place and in six weeks will line up yet again in London for his ninth marathon alongside several of his colleagues from the club.
Closer to home, 11 TAC runners took part in the annual Granite Way 10-miler and 20-miler races, organised by Exeter City Community Trust.
The route starts at Okehampton Youth Hostel and runners complete one or two laps of a 10 mile course down and up the Granite Way towards Lydford.
In the 10-miler, TAC’s Ben Neale ran an exceptional race to achieve overall first place amongst 155 runners, improving his personal best by 4m 30s and (to be confirmed) breaking the course record. All the TAC runners delivered creditable performances with category results as follows: Helen Orme – 1st F45, Grant Harvey – 2nd M40, Sarah Turner – 2nd F40, Val Evans – 2nd F70, Kate Rogers – 3rd F60, Joe Beaton – 4th SM, Hayden Bond – 9th SM, Corin Russell – 10th SM,
In the even tougher 20-mile race, Mandy Warnett achieved 3rd F60 and Nicky McGuire 4th F45.