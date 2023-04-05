‘You’re more likely to get top grades when you’re older because you really want them. You aren’t studying for these qualifications just to make it through school to progress to university or get a specific job. I was surrounded by older people like myself, it was just people who had a love of books. I wanted to read more and understand more about the writers. It’s the same with any subject you can study when you’re older, you do it because you love it. For anyone who is hesitant or doubtful about studying what you love — just do it! You’re really never too old.’