As the sunshine is creeping up on us this is a great way to have an impromptu barbecue dish at the ready.
A very simple and tasty way to use up any leftovers from last night’s dinner, either cooked in the oven or on a barbeque.
I generally have some bamboo skewers in my kitchen, they’re really handy for making almost anything into a finger friendly kebab. Give the skewers a soak in water for a while before using and it helps make them a little heat-proof.
So, if you have something like roast pork or chicken or beef leftover. Perhaps some vegetables, peppers, mushrooms, onions, even roast potatoes. Cut them into chunks about an inch in size and pop them in a big bowl.
In a separate dish, mix equal parts honey and soy sauce, you can also add some sweet chilli sauce, or oyster sauce, or almost anything else you fancy. Give it all a stir together. Then pour it over your bowl of mixed meat and vegetables. Stir gently to make sure everything is coated well. If you have time, it’s even better if you let this marinade for an hour, but it is still good cooked straight away if you’re in a rush.
Once you’re ready, start adding pieces of meat and vegetables to the skewers, make them a nice mix, as the flavours will overlap on each other when cooking. If you’re using the oven, lay the skewers out on a baking tray and roast fairly gently at around 180 degrees for 15 minutes or so. You want the food to start colouring and caramelising. The sauce, depending on how much sugar is in it will blacken slightly as it thickens, but don’t worry it adds to the taste and texture. On a barbecue, just be aware they’ll cook and burn quickly, so lots of turning is needed.
Serve hot with a bowl of rice or salad. Simple, quick, tasty, and kids love them.