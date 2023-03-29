Once you’re ready, start adding pieces of meat and vegetables to the skewers, make them a nice mix, as the flavours will overlap on each other when cooking. If you’re using the oven, lay the skewers out on a baking tray and roast fairly gently at around 180 degrees for 15 minutes or so. You want the food to start colouring and caramelising. The sauce, depending on how much sugar is in it will blacken slightly as it thickens, but don’t worry it adds to the taste and texture. On a barbecue, just be aware they’ll cook and burn quickly, so lots of turning is needed.