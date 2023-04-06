Callington Lions have put a callout for a variety of acts to perform throughout the day for the honey fair which is taking place on Saturday September 30.
Last year, the popular honey fair event had over 3000 visitors and this event offers a wonderful opportunity to perform in front of a wide audience. Callington Lions will be using the stage in the town hall and are offering slots of 30 minutes or up to 1 hour.
If you would like to be considered contact Callington Lions via their facebook page, their website: www.callingtonlions.org.uk or call 03458337527.