Acclaimed Scottish musician at Calstock Arts

Critically-acclaimed Scottish musician Alasdair Roberts will be appearing at Calstock Arts on July 9.

Born in Germany and raised in central Scotland, Alasdair Roberts is a Glasgow-based musician – primarily a songwriter, singer, guitarist and interpreter of traditional songs.

Acclaimed by Folk Radio UK as ‘one of our most talented, important and relevant songwriters and song-adapters’, he has released several critically acclaimed albums of his music via Drag City Records over the past 25 years, featuring both self-written material and interpretations of the traditional song of Scotland and beyond.

He enjoys a wide range of collaborations and has toured extensively both in the UK and worldwide both solo and with various musical companions.

Alasdair’s most recent album release is The Old Fabled River (2021), recorded in collaboration with the Norwegian group Völvur.