Complete Care in Tavistock has officially secured a new wheelchair accessible vehicle, allowing wheelchair-bound clients to access more of the local area.
The vehicle was officially declared open at a small ceremony last Thursday afternoon at Complete Care’s office at Tavy Business Centre, with special guest former Mayor of Tavistock Robin Pike cutting the ribbon.
The van was a business investment which had been planned for the last 12 months. After having a pool car for the last two years to transfer clients, the team wished to improve the quality of the people they care for’s lives further.
Director Polly Redman said: ‘This will make such a difference to so many people. We’ve taken people swimming, on the moors and out shopping. Just helping to give people back their independence prevents them staring at the same four walls.
‘The more carers we have, the more we can assist the community. People entering the profession help so many people.’
The care team help a range of ages, from people in their 40s to one lady who is 99 and will celebrate her 100th birthday in August.
Polly added: ‘I hope this might also raise the profile of the caring community and help potential employees see what a rewarding, fulfilling job this can be, both personally and financially, enhancing the quality of the lives of those who we help; the community benefits as well as the NHS. Caring gets such a negative press, and we want to spread the word that it’s a fantastic job.’