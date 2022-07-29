Academy place for Charlie
Tuesday 9th August 2022 11:00 am
Charlie Brownlow a former pupil from Horrabridge Primary School and Tavistock College was selected to play in hockey’s Performance Centre Challenge Cup in Nottingham where he had to compete against all the other 15 performance centres around the country — the team came away in 4th place out of 16.
Charlie has also been selected for the talent Academy for England under 18s
Charlie would like to thank the trustees of Tavistock College for all their support with funding from the College Endowment Fund, and his coaches at Plymouth Marjon Hockey Club.
