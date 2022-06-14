Abi and her champion cow get a surprise visit from the PM

Abi Marshall from Bridestowe and her Ayrshire champion cow Greenway Redrock had the surprise of their lives when the Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited the cattle lines at the Royal Cornwall Show last Friday – and came over to meet them.

Abi said: ‘He was coming up and down the cattle lines and seemed quite interested in everything. It was quite a shock I suppose, it is not what you expect. He was talking to everyone in the shed. ’