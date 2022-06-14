Abi and her champion cow get a surprise visit from the PM
Thursday 16th June 2022 11:00 am
Abi Marshall with her champion cow and Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Tracey Marshall )
Abi Marshall from Bridestowe and her Ayrshire champion cow Greenway Redrock had the surprise of their lives when the Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited the cattle lines at the Royal Cornwall Show last Friday – and came over to meet them.
Abi said: ‘He was coming up and down the cattle lines and seemed quite interested in everything. It was quite a shock I suppose, it is not what you expect. He was talking to everyone in the shed. ’
Abi and her stepfather Les Rockett had a good show with rosettes for their Ayrshires and red and white Holsteins. Next up is the Devon County Show.
