AN EMBROIDERED panel celebrating all the churches in a town is nearing completion.
Callington’s ‘Poppy Group’ have been working on the large-scale piece over the past few months and are looking forward to seeing the finished article hung in the Town Hall.
So-named because of their original project – a giant wave of poppies to mark Remembrance in 2018 – the Poppy Group was later commissioned by then portreeve Suz Tolman to create a series of panels depicting life in Callington.
The first panel pays tribute to emergency services during the coronavirus lockdown. The churches panel will be the second of the series: the remaining four will be smaller, to fit their respective locations, says group coordinator Aileen Moore.
“We are now nearly finished and after framing we intend to invite all the churches to the town hall to see the panel,” she said.
“We will then have a short break of a few weeks before starting the smaller pieces.”
In between stints of work on the town panels, the group enjoys other projects such as knitting items to be sent to Ukraine, and trying out vintage dress-making patterns. Currently they plan to spend some time refreshing themselves on the basics in crochet before moving on to advanced techniques.
“We are a very friendly group and welcome new members - we enjoy each other’s company and don’t take ourselves too seriously,” says Aileen.
“If you would like to join us please come along to Callington Community Centre, we are there most Wednesdays from 2pm.”