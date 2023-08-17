It was all smiles at Callington Community College this morning as students arrived with their parents to collect their A-level results.
Headteacher, Wendy Ainsworth said she was 'so incredibly proud' of the students where the majority of the cohort got into their first choice universities despite significant disruption to their learning due to the pandemic.
Of particular mention were; Kerenza Selman who earned 3 A grades in Biology, Chemistry and Maths and will now study Medicine at Queen Mary in London. Poppy Hearne with an A* in Psychology and A grades in Biology and Chemistry who will study Biomedical Science at York University.