All things apple are on offer at The Tavy & Tamar Apple Group’s Apple Blossom Day, on Sunday, April 26, at 2pm, at the Bere Ferrers Community Orchard.
The free event is staged with Bere Ferrers Parish Council and there will be demonstrations of tree crafts including pruning and grafting. Light refreshments will be available, Suitable outdoor footwear is recommended. No dogs are allowed.
The event will be opened by Phillip Hygate, the chair of Tamar Valley Natural Landscape whose organisation has contributed towards some of the costs to refurbish the ancient orchard.
The orchard dates back to the eighteenth century and its 54 trees depict a variety of local varieties with a remarkable display of blossoms to admire during the spring.
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