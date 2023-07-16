Tavistock Fire crew attended an incident yesterday (Saturday) to support Cornwall colleagues at Kelly Bray, near Callington, where two businesses were severely damaged by fire.
Businesses have now been advised to reduce the risk of fire by safe storage of flammable chemicals, gas, fuel supplies and foam at their premises.
Tavistock was part of an eight-pump attendance. The Initial attendance by Callington, Liskeard and Saltash were alerted to a fire in a warehouse on arrival it was found to be in an industrial unit and being spread by strong winds with multiple hazards and fuels.
Devon crews worked alongside Cornwall assisting them with breathing apparatus, compressed air foam and water supplies. The foam was used to smother the fire and hot spots areas where it was difficult to get at.
Also attending from Devon was the water bowser from Plympton, hydraulic platform from Crownhill and a liaison officer.
Along with numerous Cornwall appliances, Support vehicles and officers came from across Cornwall, while water supplies came from local hydrants and a water tank which had been put in following a large tyre fire some 30 years ago.
A spokesman said: ''This was a joint cross-border approach with good working between everyone. Unfortunately the fire caused major damage to at least two businesses. The cause is under investigation.
''If you have a business consider what you can do to prevent such an incident occurring, a monitored fire alarm would alert the service or owners early and allow intervention and possibly save your property.
''Also consider the hazards you keep and where you store them. Such things as gas bottles, fuel supplies, plastics, foam or chemicals.''