Tavistock police successfully recalled a man to prison just hours after they were notified that he had broken the terms of his release licence.
Police located Alex Watson, who was released early from prison 'on licence' - restrictions that a prisoner must abide by upon their early release - and was taken back to HMP Exeter to spend the remainder of his sentence behind bars following reports that he had broken the terms of his licence.
New West Devon Police Inspector Chris Conway posted on social media: 'I had some specialist ops resources available to me in the area called the 'Force Support Group' who located him in Tavistock and had him tucked up in his cell at HMP Exeter before bedtime - just hours after we were notified.
'This is the second prison recall Tavistock Police have dealt with in the last week - the prompt and diligent work of the team keep West Devon as one of the safest places to live in the country.'
Mr Watson was sentenced to 39 weeks in July 2022 for possessing a bladed item in a public place.