POLICE have issued a warning after a number of ram raid burglaries at businesses in Devon.
There have been at least two recent incidents when vehicles have been stolen from outside homes and then used to force entry to small village businesses.
Police were notified at around 3.45am on Thursday, August 15, following reports of a ram raid break-in at the Post Office in Castle Street, Bampton.
A door was smashed open and cash and vapes stolen.
Then, at around 3.40am on Friday, August 16, a further ram raid burglary was reported at the Post Office store in Cheriton Bishop.
It was reported that two suspects smashed their way into the premises using a car and stole vapes before leaving the scene.
It is believed the car was stolen from a nearby address. It has since been recovered.
Enquiries into both matters are ongoing.
Anybody with information or doorbell footage that may assist officers is asked to call 101 or visit the force website quoting 50240206818 for Cheriton Bishop or 50240205734 for Bampton.
Sector inspector for East and Mid Devon Grant Leitch said: “A very recent spate of burglaries has resulted in vehicles being stolen from residential premises.
“Those vehicles have then been used in further crime. That crime has focused on Post Offices, with the front of those locations being attacked with the stolen vehicle to gain entry.
“The vehicles are then abandoned and a further dwelling burglary enables the offenders to access different transportation, to commit more offences.
“We are asking for both home and business owners to remain vigilant by ensuring properties are secure with vehicle keys not on display and that vehicles are parked and stored securely.
“The main area of concern has been in and around mid Devon, but clearly, offenders can and will move the geographic region they target.”
Please call 999 if you see a ram raid being committed.
If you have been affected by crime, please visit: victimcare-dc.org to access support services and information on your rights and how to navigate the criminal justice system.
You can also call Victim Support on 0808 1689111 or Devon and Cornwall Police’s Victim Care Unit on 01392 475900.