DEVON and Cornwall Police say they have arrested five individuals following a property fire in Bideford on the evening of Tuesday, October 28.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service sent 16 fire appliances from as far away as Crediton to the scene at about 8.15pm on Tuesday after the two-storey building was reported to be “well alight”.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, October 29, Police said: “We were called at around 8.30pm following a report of a fire in Honestone Street.
“Officers attended along with other emergency service colleagues and an arson investigation was launched.
“One person remains unaccounted for following the fire. Next of kin have been made aware.
“Five people have been arrested in connection to the fire and all are in police custody at this time.
“A scene guard remains in place and a number of residents have been evacuated from their homes.
“Some residents are likely to remain evacuated for a period of time. Steps are being taken to ensure their needs are met and that they can return to their homes as soon as possible.
“Officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances around the fire.”
DCI Sam Smoothy said: “We would like to thank local residents and the Bideford public for their patience and understanding as our officers continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fire.
“One person remains unaccounted for at this time with next of kin being made aware.
“Incidents of this nature are shocking for any community. We are working closely with the fire service and local authority to ensure displaced residents are housed and looked after over the coming days.
“There will be a heightened police presence in the area, and we would ask that anyone with any information approach our officers, contact us online or call 101.”
Anybody with information or relevant footage is asked to contact the police on 101 or via the force website quoting log 748 of October 28.
A large power outage in the area after the fire was said to be connected to the incident.
