SPECIALIST firefighters from North Tawton were sent to a fire at a petrol station near Woolacombe on the north coast on Sunday, September 22.
A van had caught fire, and the blaze had spread to the forecourt shop.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service was first called to the scene at 12pm and in total nine different fire stations attended.
The van was extinguished by 1.15pm, and the Environmental Protection Unit based at North Tawton was mobilised shortly afterwards.
The first floor and roof space of the shop was left “severely damaged”, but firefighters successfully contained the fire and isolated the fuel pumps.
There was only one female casualty, who was treated for smoke inhalation.
To tackle the blaze, crews used six breathing apparatus, one aerial ladder platform, four hose reel jets, one ladder, two jets, a thermal imaging camera and a fog spike.
The cause of the fire is believed to have been accidental.