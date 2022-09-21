New chief appointed
Subscribe newsletter
THE preferred candidate for the new chief constable of Devon and Cornwall Police, Will Kerr OBE, has now formally been offered the job and will take up his position at the end of this year, police and crime commisioner Alison Hernandez has announced.
This announcement followed the meeting of local councillors at the Devon and Cornwall Police and Crime Panel held in Plymouth City Council Council Chamber, yesterday. Panel members were given an opportunity to question the commissioner about the recruitment process for chief constable and ask questions of Mr Kerr before deliberating in private. The Police and Crime Panel were unanimously supportive of the appointment.
Alison Hernandez said: ‘We ran one of the most transparent and inclusive processes for recruiting a chief constable in the country, from involving multiple partners which included young people and a police officer, staff and volunteer survey. My office has been exemplary in the organisation and engagement to achieve such a high calibre individual.
‘Mr Will Kerr was also questioned about his competency and experience for the role. I am pleased that Mr Kerr’s breadth of experience and demonstrable understanding of neighbourhood policing being the bedrock of any successful force impressed the Police and Crime Panel along with the importance of the wider role that leadership of policing plays in our communities.’
Mr Kerr is pictured with Alison Hernandez above.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |