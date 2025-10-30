A MURDER investigation is under way following a property fire in Bideford.
Devon and Cornwall Police were called at around 8.30pm on Tuesday, October 28 following a report of a fire in Honestone Street.
Officers attended along with other emergency service colleagues and an initial arson investigation was launched.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service sent 16 fire appliances from as far away as Crediton to the scene at about 8.15pm on Tuesday after the two-storey building was reported to be “well alight”.
One person remains unaccounted for following the fire. His next-of-kin have been made aware.
Detectives are now treating the arson as a murder investigation.
Four boys and a girl, all from North Devon and under the age of 18, have now been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life. They are being held in police custody at this time.
A man in his 30s, from Bideford, was previously arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and has been released on police bail.
A scene guard is still in place and some residents remain evacuated from their homes. They continue to be housed and supported.
DI Chris Lithgow, from the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “We are treating this as a murder investigation, as murder is one of several hypotheses currently being investigated by our officers.
“We are working with the local authority to support the displaced residents and hope to enable them to return to their homes as soon as it is safe to do so.
“This is a challenging investigation and we are working tirelessly to establish the circumstances surrounding the fire. One man remains unaccounted for at this time.
“We appreciate this is a worrying time for the local community, but I would like to thank residents for their patience and support.
“We would ask people not to speculate online regarding this incident.
“There will continue to be a heightened police presence in the area and anybody with concerns or information is asked to approach our officers.
“If anybody has any information or footage which may help our investigation, please call 101 or visit our website quoting log 748 of 28 October.”
