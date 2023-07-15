A MAN has been taken to hospital at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital in Exeter after the car he was driving was involved in a collision with a wall on the A377 in Crediton just after 4pm this afternoon, Saturday, July 15.
The car appears to have failed to take the corner from East Street into Charlotte Street, demolishing a wall and saved from tipping over into a garden and footway by a granite pillar.
Fire crews were quickly on the scene, the accident less than 100 yards from the Crediton Fire Station.
The fire crew were quickly in action at the scene.
Crediton Fire Station Commander Neil Hargreaves said from the scene: “The car, a Nissan which had a single occupant, had left the carriageway and was in a dangerous position.
“We used a winch to stabilise the car and provided care for the driver.
“When the ambulance has left the scene we will winch the car clear of the drop on the far side.”
The ambulance left the scene at about 4.45pm.
The gentleman's condition is unknown.
Police controlled traffic at the scene. Traffic travelling towards Exeter was diverted down East Street to Mill Street. A one-way system operated from the Exeter direction.
It is unknown when the road will be fully re-opened.