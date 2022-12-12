A BERE Alston man has appeared in court charged with harassment and ABH of a woman in Lamerton.
Dean Brockington, 25, from Bere Alston, is alleged to have turned up uninvited on the woman’s doorstep on December 7.
He allegedly threatened her, making her fear violence, and damaged her front door, causing £100 of damage.
This follows an incident on September 11 towards the same woman at the same address, when he allegedly harassed her, in a racially motivated attack, and assaulted her, causing actual bodily harm (ABH). He also caused £200 of damage to the walls and doors at her Lamerton home.
He is also charged with resisting a police officer in the execution of her duty on December 8 at an address on Parkwood Road, Tavistock.
Appearing before magistrates in Plymouth last Friday, December 9, he was granted bail until December 15 to appear before the same court, to enter pleas.
Bail conditions are that he must not contact the victim of the alleged offences other than through a solicitor and must stay out of Lamerton.