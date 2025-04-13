DEVON and Cornwall Police are currently assisting in enquiries with local farming communities following a recent spate of thefts in the area of Buckfastleigh, Holne and Widecombe in the moor which occurred overnight last night, Saturday, April 12 and Sunday, April 13.
Devon and Cornwall Police Rural Affairs Team, said: “We are aware of several reports being received surrounding the theft of sheep, vehicles and power tools from rural locations and enquiries are in hand.
“Farmers and smallholders please be vigilant for any suspicious activity persons or vehicles present in or around your land, if you have any information please phone 101 quoting log: 178 of April 13.” The Team added:
Please consider the following crime prevention activities to prevent theft of your agricultural equipment:
Secure property boundaries – Install fences, gates and warning signs around the farm.
Lock equipment and buildings – Use high quality locks on bars, sheds and storage facilities.
Install security cameras – Set up CCTV cameras in strategic locations to monitor farm activity.
Engage in Farm Watch – Collaborate with us and neighbouring farmers to share information and report suspicious activity.
Track equipment and livestock – Use GPS trackers on machinery and branding or tagging on livestock.
Secure fuel and chemicals – Store fuel, fertilisers and pesticides in locked and well lit areas.
Mark and register your equipment – Engrave identification numbers and register your machinery.
Regularly inspect your perimeters – Conduct routine checks for signs of tampering or trespassing.
Report theft immediately – Notify Police as soon as theft is detected.