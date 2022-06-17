Clothes worth £400 stolen from Tavistock store

By Tavistock Times reporter  
Friday 17th June 2022 1:44 pm
police banner
Police have been informed of the theft (Submitted )

A TAVISTOCK town centre clothing store became a target for opportunistic thieves on Friday morning, when £400 of men’s clothing was stolen.

Staff at Saltrock on Duke Street did not realise the theft had taken place until later. The theft has been reported to the police.

