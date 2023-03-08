pETER and Hazel Evans celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary on March 2 this year by returning to St Eustachius Church at the very same time they had married there 60 years before in 1963.
On the morning of their anniversary this year, Peter and Hazel went to Cadover Bridge on Dartmoor where they enjoyed a walk and refreshments. As a surprise, Peter then drove back to Tavistock, where the two then headed to St Eustachius Church, walking through the gate just after midday, as they did 60 years ago to the exact time.
The couple walked up to the altar and spoke to a lady who was sat at the front of the church, explaining why they were there. The lady then sang for them, filling the church with the sound of her voice as Peter and Hazel walked slowly back down the aisle, waving to them as they reached the door.
Peter said: ‘It was so moving, the day was done beautifully, as we walked back down the aisle it was as though time stood still. It was a very moving and unique occasion.’
Peter and Hazel met when working in nursing for the forces. After progressing to the air force, Peter then joined the police, first in Devon and Cornwall and then in Bristol for 30 years, retiring as an inspector in 1996. The couple moved back to Tavistock, where Hazel worked as a pharmacy technician in Morrisons, and still works to this day after 26 years.
The couple have a son and a daughter and two granddaughters.