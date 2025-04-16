COMMUNITY organisation Gunnislake Community Matters is preparing to stage a 1940s street tea party on the first May Bank Holiday to mark VE Day 80.
All are invited to the knees-up in Commercial Street, Gunnislake to commemorate 80 years since the end of the Second World War and the restoration of peace in Europe.
People are encouraged to wear1940s inspired ‘civvies’ and bring a plate of food to share and drinks. There will also be light buffet and tea and coffee available.
The event is on Monday, May 5 from 12 noon to 4pm. It will be in the village hall if wet. It is one of a number of gatherings planned locally to mark the anniversary of Victory in Europe Day.