MORE than 1,000 people took part in a protest and counter protest in Exeter on Saturday, November 22.

Red, white and blue flares were let off by British Unity March protesters upon arrival at Bedford Square.

A second British Unity Walk, just a few weeks after a similar walk, was held in the city and again, as then, a counter protest was held by Exeter is for Everyone.

Devon and Cornwall Police worked with the organisers of both marches, local partners and businesses, to balance the right to protest, with the impact of the protests on others.

Neomi Alam speaking at the Exeter is for Everyone protest in Bedford Square, video Alan Quick

Members of the Exeter is for Everyone group during their march.

Members of the Exeter is for Everyone group during their march.

The Force had earlier issued Section 60AA order, which gave officers additional powers to require the removal of face coverings or anything concealing someone's identity.

Both groups took different routes to march around the city centre, Exeter is for Everyone taking a short route from Bedford Square, the British Unity Walk leaving from Bedford Square on a longer route.

Members of the Exeter is for Everyone group during their march.

Members of the Exeter is for Everyone group during their march.

After the Exeter is for Everyone march participants returned, about half an hour later the British Unity Walk participants made their way up the High Street.

Both sides were vocal, BBC Spotlight reporter Scott Bingham describing when the two groups came together at Bedford Square as with “a fair amount of shouting”.

Members of the Exeter is for Everyone group during their march.

Members of the Exeter is for Everyone group during their march.

He added: "About 800 people turned out for Exeter is for Everyone in response to the anti-immigration British Unity Walk, which had about 150 people."

Red, white and blue flares let off by a trio in the British Unity Walk filled the High Street with smoke upon arrival of the group at Bedford Square.

Jesus was a refugee read one of the Exeter is for Everyone placards.

Exeter Pride members walking in the Exeter is for Everyone march.

One person was put in handcuffs by police and taken away but it is not known if he was arrested.

Scuffles broke out between a faction of anti-fascist protestors and some members of the British Unity Walk further up the High Street.

However, police said the protests were peaceful overall.

Exeter City Councillors taking part in the Exeter is for Everyone march.

Two people with placards in the Exeter is for Everyone march.

Speeches were made by campaigners from many organisations in Bedford Square.

Exeter Green Councillor Diana Moore took part in the Exeter is for Everyone march and said on social media after the protests had concluded.

Exeter is for Everyone campaigners lined up to greet the British Unity Walk.

Trans Pride Exeter campaigners took part in the Exeter is for Everyone march.

She said: “In the cold and wet some 1,500 people turned up to say that #Exeter is anti-racist and refugees are welcome here. A massive rally and march, with a positive message.

“At 2pm about 110 ‘unity’ marchers came by with smoke and abuse. Members of far right political groups had travelled to Exeter to support that march.

“Today is a reminder of the overwhelming number of Exeter residents who are prepared to come together and stand up to racism. This work continues in day to day life. Exeter benefits from the hopes, creativity and talents our diverse communities bring.”

A police line alongside the British Unity Walk at Bedford Square.

Police attempt to stop a protester before he was handcuffed.

LibDem City Councillor Kevin Mitchell took part in the Exeter is for Everyone march and said on social media afterwards: “Today Exeter was again United. Exeter is a welcoming City, a City of refuge, an inclusive City, a City that values diversity and knows that those beliefs makes it stronger.

“Huge numbers turned out for the Exeter is for Everyone rally and march to counter the far right Patriots, who also matched through the City. There is no place for hate or prejudice in our City.

A protester on the ground near Bedford Square before he was placed in handcuffs.

British Unity Walk members walked up the High Street but were kept to the pavement for much of it by police.

“It was great to see so many friends from our diverse communities and organisations including Inclusive Exeter, Exeter Pride, DDE at the Global Centre and those from across the political spectrum including Philip Bialyk, Laura Wright, Diana Moore, Will Aczel, Robbie Harding, and Catherine Rees Stephan.

“Thank you Exeter for being Exeter!”