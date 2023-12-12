Organiser Elaine Hay said: “It’s been a popular event again with so many entries. We aways have more than enough people wanting to take part and a steady stream of visitors wanting to have a look. We have a theme of bells this year, which helps add to the variety of scenes and gves another way of looking at the Nativity. It’s certainly brought the church alive.” The 27 scenes were from Jackie Rush, churches in Yelverton, Sampford Spiney and Horrabridge, Sampford Spiney and Horrabridge WI, Horrabridge Musketeers, Elaine Hay, Marie Fairall, Joy Eustice, Buckland Computers, Edgemoor Nursery and schools from Meavy and Horrbridge, Open the Book, Horrabridge Scouts, Jolly Jars and Take a Chance Tombolas, Carol Hughes, Poppins and Hamper Raffle.