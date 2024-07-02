If you want to experience the natural wonders of Dartmoor National Park the best way is by foot. So if you're looking for some walks that guarantee breathtaking views of the spectacular landscape, well, you've come to the right place.
1. Haytor Rocks and Hound Tor:
This walk takes you through the stunning Dartmoor National Park, offering breathtaking views of granite tors and unique rugged landscapes. If you're into photography and exploration this is the perfect walk. There are countless places to take pictures of the rocks and the views seen from them. You can also spot horses, sheep and minute Dartmoor ponies on this walk, so keep your eyes peeled! There is parking from the base of Hayor and multiple spaces to park further up the hill.
2. Teign Gorge Circuit:
This scenic walk leads you through the picturesque Teign Gorge, following the course of the River Teign. The river is decorated with beautiful trees that take on different colours depending on the season. The route offers a mix of woodland paths, riverside trails, and spectacular viewpoints, including the famous 70-foot-high Castle Drogo. This is a two-mile circular route which starts and finishes at the National Trust car park at Brownsham.
3. Bellever Tor and Postbridge:
This next circular walk explores the ancient landscapes around Bellever Tor and the historic clapper bridge at Postbridge, perfect for a photo opportunity. The route takes you through peaceful woodlands, open moorland, and alongside the tranquil Bellever Tor. The trail starts from the Dartmoor National Park Visitor Centre in Postbridge and leads you through woodland towards Bellever Tor.
4. Fingle Bridge and Castle Drogo:
For a delightful walk that combines a picturesque riverside stroll with a visit to the impressive Castle Drogo head to Fingle Bridge. The route takes you across the iconic Fingle Bridge and along the banks of the River Teign. There is also a local cafe and spots for wild swimming if you're feeling brave.
5. Cranmere Pool:
This challenging walk takes you to the remote and historic Cranmere Pool, a significant landmark on the northern moor. The trek offers a true wilderness experience, with vast expanses of open moorland and breathtaking views. For those of you who are interested in a bit of history or a good fun fact, Cranmere Pool was the first place in Dartmoor to have a letterbox!
Many people walk to Cranmere Pool from Hangingstone Hill. This walk is recommended for experienced hikers only.