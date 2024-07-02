This walk takes you through the stunning Dartmoor National Park, offering breathtaking views of granite tors and unique rugged landscapes. If you're into photography and exploration this is the perfect walk. There are countless places to take pictures of the rocks and the views seen from them. You can also spot horses, sheep and minute Dartmoor ponies on this walk, so keep your eyes peeled! There is parking from the base of Hayor and multiple spaces to park further up the hill.