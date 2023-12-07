BATTLE lines have been drawn in Tavistock as Devon County Council presses ahead with a consultation on the introduction of on-street parking meters in the town centre.
Both Tavistock Town Council and Tavistock BID Co say the county council is ignoring calls for the consultation to be delayed until the New Year for more work to be done on how intoducing pay and display – parking meters – could hit traders, the town’s economy and the road network
The county council has announced plans to introduce pay and display machines in the centre of town, with full details due to be launched over the next few days on the county council’s website.
Public comments are invited on the proposals in 21 days, but Tavistock’s business community say this is the worst time of the year for them to respond, in the busy run up to Christmas.
Mayor of Tavistock Cllr Andy Hutton said: “It is the wrong thing, at the wrong time and gone about in the wrong way.”
Also affected are Okehampton and Crediton and four other Devon towns of a similar size.
Both Tavistock BID and Tavistock Town Council are opposed to any on-street parking charges at all in the town centre.
Currently, parking is only allowed in ‘restricted bays’ for one hour, but it is free and unrestricted by meters. Tavistock BID says the arrangement allows for a brisk turnover of shoppers. The county council proposals would see the first hour free as now but a second paid for.
A statement released by Tavistock Town Council said the county council had ‘delivered a blow to high streets across Devon’.
Councillor Andy Hutton, Mayor of Tavistock, said: “The approach of the county council on this subject has been immensely disappointing. I have heard it called arrogant. Devon County Council has disregarded very real local concerns about the adverse impact of these proposals.
“It doesn’t seem to appreciate the need for council decisions that affect people’s lives to be informed and evidence led. So many families and businesses are struggling with the cost of living at the moment. It is the wrong thing, at the wrong time and gone about in the wrong way. Councils shoud really be working together and fighting for the community we represent right now. Isn’t that what devolution should be all about?”
Janna Sanders, manager of Tavistock Business Improvement District (BID), said: “Businesses are reporting one of the worst trading periods on the high street for many years and are currently trying their hardest to maximise the opportunities over the Christmas period to make some amends for a financially difficult year. This is the worst time of year to ask for their views on a matter of such critical importance to the town.
“We echo the thoughts of the town council and have written to DCC to urge them again to move the date into the New Year. To be presenting businesses with the idea of introducing on-street parking charges during a cost-of-living crisis and to then ask them for their views at the most crucial time of year, shows a blatant disregard for the wellbeing of the business communities that the council serves.
“We have repeatedly asked for the evidence upon which the proposals were based, to understand what effect the proposals will have on our local community and are disappointed that DCC neither intends to conduct any local impact study to support the policy and provide evidence to show that the local economy will be improved nor hold a public meeting for the communities affected.”
The consultation is due to go live on the Devon County Council website shortly, and both the town council and Tavistock BID Co are urging people to make their views known. Mayor Cllr Hutton continued: “As soon as we know the consultation arrangements the town council and the BID company will publicise it on social media, our website and noticeboards. I would ask everyone who lives in, works in or visits the town centre to take time to respond to the consultation. It is our town, let’s make our voices heard.”
The county council says that having parking restrictions would keep town centres vibrant. County councillor Stuart Hughes, Cabinet member for highways management, said: “I understand there might be concerns about pay and display and that is why we have talked to local groups and elected members to ensure the first hour is free.”