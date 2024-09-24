NORTH Tawton RFC opened their home fixtures with a humdinger of a contest against a young Exeter Engineers side.
The away team took a 7-0 lead as they ran some quick ball, a trait that would recur throughout the day.
Tawton replied with sheer power, Luke Jenkins rumbling over the line and then Ryan Goss adding the two points.
Both teams scored again and so the pair went into the break at 14 apiece. Goss kicked a penalty early on in the second half and gave North Tawton an important lead that they never lost.
Jenkins scored a second try of the day to extend the advantage and even a yellow card for the hosts couldn’t deter them in the hunt for victory.
A back-and-forth period ensued with the score ticking over from 24-14 to 29-24 courtesy of unconverted tries at either end.
North Tawton held on and recorded a first victory of the season- this league will certainly be a challenge but they’re well up for it.