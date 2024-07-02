KYRAN Bracken was a member of the 2003 Rugby World Cup winning team for England.
Anyone who remembers watching that iconic final against Australia may now feel old with Kyran’s son scoring a hat-trick for the U20s recently.
Jack Bracken touched down three times in a 40-21 victory over Argentina for Mark Mapletoft’s side in their Championship opener.
Also in action for the England youngsters was a Devonian- Teignmouth’s own Benjamin Coen.
Having played against France earlier this year for the U19s, Coen earned this call-up alongside 29 others and his skillset was there for all to see in the win over the Pumas.
Coen was one of several players involved in an electric move that took England from one end of the pitch to the other. It was all rounded off with a perfect cross-field kick and a subsequent finish in the corner.
The second fixture for England U20s is against Fiji on Thursday 4 at 15:30.