YOUTH will get its chance to shine tomorrow as Exeter Chiefs continue their quest for qualification in this season’s Premiership Rugby Cup against visiting Bristol Bears (3pm).
Although bottom of Pool A after three games, the Devonians – who were beaten finalists last season – know victories in their final three games, all of which are home, could be sufficient to see them advance into the knockout stages.
With that in mind, Director of Rugby, Rob Baxter, has picked a youthful looking line-up for the visit of their nearest and dearest to Sandy Park.
Fresh from making his first team debut in last week’s defeat to Sale Sharks, Louie Gulley will not only start against the Bears, but the hooker will also lead the Chiefs into battle.
He is joined in the starting XV by England Under-20s team-mates Campell Ridl and Oscar Beckerleg.
Baxter said: “We’re focused on giving players opportunities to play and that’s what we’re going to do again this weekend. We’ve got to make sure we utilise the squad, especially our home-grown players as often as we can, and continue to develop players as we go along.
“We’ve got to grow ourselves again into a team that is strong in all three competitions. That doesn’t happen overnight, it takes a little pain, but that’s how you eventually get to where you want to be.”
Georgian tighthead prop Bachuki Tchumbadze joins Gulley in being promoted from the bench to the starting line-up, while Ethan Burger retains the loosehead shirt.
Lewis Pearson and Rusi Tuima form a solid partnership in the second row, while Richard Capstick, moves to No.8 to accommodate Joe Bailey joining Martin Moloney on the flanks.
Tom Cairns and Will Haydon-Wood form the half-back duo for the first time this season with Will Rigg and Ollie Batson forming the midfield pairing. Debutant Ridl occupies one of the wings with Paul Brown-Bampoe on the other and Dan John at full-back.
Baxter said: “I think our pack were frustrated with their performance last week, but that’s something we’ve discussed this week, so I think they’re all prepared to individually and collectively step up this weekend.”
Exeter Chiefs: Dan John; Paul Brown-Bampoe, Ollie Batson, Will Rigg, Campbell Ridl; Will Haydon-Wood, Tom Cairns; Ethan Burger, Louie Gulley (capt), Bachuki Tchumbadze; Lewis Pearson,Rusi Tuima; Joe Bailey, Martin Moloney, Richard Capstick. Replacements: Julian Heaven, Khwezi Mona, Jimmy Roots, Oscar Beckerleg, Finn Worley Brady, Charlie Chapman, Ben Coen, Harry Ascherl
