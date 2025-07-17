ENGLAND will welcome Immanuel Feyi-Waboso back into their starting line-up for the final fixture of their summer tour.
Steve Borthwick’s side, fresh from securing back-to-back victories over Argentina, tackle the USA in Washington DC on Saturday night.
Exeter Chiefs winger, Feyi-Waboso missed the series victory in Argentina after serving a two-match ban for a high tackle in a pre-tour warm-up match against a France XV, but the 22-year-old will start in the American capital.
The France fixture was Feyi-Waboso’s first competitive action since he suffered a serious shoulder injury with the Chiefs in their Gallagher Premiership clash at Sale Sharks last December.
Elsewhere, there are debuts for centre Max Ojomoh, second row Arthur Clark and full-back Joe Carpenter as England bid to complete a transatlantic clean sweep of victories.
Borthwick, who played here for England last time they took on the Eagles on American soil back in 2001, took huge pride from his side’s impressive 2-0 victory over Los Pumas and hopes they can cap a summer to savour at DC’s Audi Field this weekend.
“We know the USA will present a tough challenge,” he said. “There’s been a great spirit in the squad throughout this tour. The players have worked hard for each other and pushed standards every day.
“Those selected this weekend have earned their chance through their effort and attitude. We aim to keep building the squad, learn from every experience, and deliver a performance that our supporters can be proud of.”
George Ford, who brought up his 100 th England cap in the opening game against Argentina in La Plata, captains the side from fly-half, while Jack van Poortvliet, who scored the crucial late try to down Los Pumas in San Juan in the second, completes the half-back pairing.
Bath star Ojomoh, 24, gets a first England start alongside Luke Northmore in the centres, while Caden Murley starts on the opposite wing to Feyi-Waboso and Sale Sharks’ Carpenter dons the No.15 jersey.
In the pack, Curtis Langdon starts at hooker after Jamie George’s eleventh-hour British & Irish Lions call-up and Theo Dan’s injury during the second Test in Argentina.
Bevan Rodd and Asher Opoku-Fordjour flank Northampton Saints’ Landon as props, while Gloucester’s Clark gets a debut alongside Alex Coles in the second row.
Chandler Cunningham-South, Guy Pepper – who made Van Poortvliet’s decisive try with a brilliant break – and Alex Dombrandt make up the back row.
On the bench, hooker Gabriel Oghre – called up as cover after George’s Lions call-up and Dan’s injury – fly-half Charlie Atkinson and centre Oscar Beard could also earn their first England caps.
