EXETER Chiefs are targeting a place in the last four of the European Challenge Cup as they head to Italy to face Benetton Rugby in Sunday’s quarter-final in Treviso (12.30pm).
Rob Baxter’s side go into the clash at the Stadio Monigo buoyed by last week’s impressive victory over Munster – and have named an unchanged starting XV for the first-ever meeting with the Italian outfit.
Standing between the Chiefs and a semi-final spot is a Benetton side packed with international quality, including several Azzurri stars and a growing reputation as one of the toughest teams in European rugby.
Chiefs’ director of rugby Baxter warned his squad to expect a fast and physical start from the hosts.
“Last week, Benetton started their game like an absolute steam train, so we’ve got to be ready,” he said. “We’ve got to hit the pitch and try to set our intensity.
“They’ve got some very good players. Tommaso Menoncello is up there with the best centres in the world, he’s always a threat.
“As with most Italian top teams, they’re also very strong around the set piece and cause problems at the breakdown. That’s the type of thing we’re going to have to deal with well.”
The visitors are captained by Dafydd Jenkins, who is joined in the pack by Italian internationals Andrea Zambonin and Ross Vintcent, as well as scrum-half Stephen Varney.
The Chiefs pack remains unchanged where the back row of Tom Hooper, Vintcent and Greg Fisilau impressed, while in the front row, Scott Sio, Jack Yeandle and Jimmy Roots start again.
Fresh from a new contract extension, fly-half Harvey Skinner partners Varney at half-back, while Will Rigg and Henry Slade continue in midfield after both crossed the try line last week.
Immanuel Feyi-Waboso and Paul Brown-Bampoe provide pace and power on the wings, with Olly Woodburn selected at full-back.
Baxter added that the squad are energised for the challenge as the knockout stages intensify.
“The players look very energised; they’re looking forward to it,” he said. “They want to do well in every competition this season, so that puts us in a good place.
“At this stage, it’s about doing the basics well and giving ourselves the best chance to win. Every game is special now, so we’ve got to enjoy it and aim to win.”
On the bench, the Chiefs can call on hooker Joseph Dweba alongside props Ethan Burger and Bachuki Tchumbadze with Rus Tuima and Finn Worley Brady covering the forwards. Backline options include Tom Cairns, Will Haydon-Wood and Campbell Ridl.
Chiefs: Olly Woodburn; Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, Henry Slade, Will Rigg, Paul Brown-Bampoe; Harvey Skinner, Stephen Varney; Scott Sio, Jack Yeandle, Jimmy Roots; Dafydd Jenkins (c), Andrea Zambonin; Tom Hooper, Ross Vintcent, Greg Fisilau.
Replacements: Joseph Dweba, Ethan Burger, Bachuki Tchumbadze, Rus Tuima, Finn Worley Brady, Tom Cairns, Will Haydon-Wood, Campbell Ridl.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.