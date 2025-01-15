EXETER Chiefs scrum-half Sam Maunder has joined Championship side Coventry on loan with immediate effect.
The 24-year-old has played a bit role for Rob Baxter’s side this season, featuring during four times in the Gallagher Premiership. His last appearance was in the away defeat to Newcastle Falcons back in October.
Maunder - whose father Andy and older brother Jack, both played for the club – only returned to competitive action at the start of the current campaign, having spent 18 months on the sidelines following a serious knee injury sustained at Bath.
Coventry head coach Alex Rae said he is very pleased to add the former England Under-20s back to his squad ahead of a five-week block featuring league games against Doncaster and Bedford Blues, plus Premiership Rugby Cup encounters with Nottingham, Northampton Saints and Leicester Tigers.
“The arrival at the Butts of a quality operator like Sam with loads of Premiership experience is a real positive for us,” he said. “We’re very grateful to Rob Baxter and Exeter for giving him the opportunity to come and spend some time with us.
“We’ve already seen in training that Sam will bring plenty to our group as we seek to put some good performances together in the league and to qualify for the cup quarter-finals.”