Inside the club, however, the tone could not have been more different. Messrs Rowe and Baxter had something far more ambitious in mind. There was a plan, not a vague aspiration, but a structured belief that the Chiefs could become a force in the game. The players themselves carried that same edge, that same sense of being underestimated, and it created a collective chip on the shoulder that fuelled everything they did. This was never going to be a one-season experience at the top level. It was going to be something far more permanent than that.