EXETER Chiefs have confirmed the return of Georgian powerhouse Nika Abuladze ahead of the 2026/27 season, bringing back the former loosehead prop after a two-year stint with French side Montpellier.
The 30-year-old, who made 16 appearances for the Chiefs in all competitions before departing the West Country in June 2024, expressed his delight at coming home. “I feel like I’ve accomplished everything I can with Montpellier and so I’m delighted to return to Exeter Chiefs,” Abuladze said. “Devon was a place where I always felt happy and appreciated, which I know I will continue to be when I return.”
Abuladze, the first Georgian player to represent Exeter, paved the way for his countryman Bachuki Tchumbadze, whose performances as a tighthead prop have impressed this season.
With 22 international caps, including appearances at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, the Tblisi-born prop brings experience and raw power that promises to complement Tchumbadze’s dynamic play in the front row.
Chiefs’ director of rugby Rob Baxter welcomed Abuladze’s return, highlighting his impact at the set-piece and his popularity within the squad. “We’re thrilled to be bringing Nika back to Exeter. He was definitely one of the strongest scrummaging looseheads in the Premiership in his time pre-injury,” Baxter said.
“He went very well for us and helped deliver a dominant set-piece. Nika is a fantastic addition as we continue building the foundations for how we want to play and strengthen the squad.”
Meanwhile, European Professional Club Rugby have confirmed the date for Exeter’s European Challenge Cup Round of 16 tie with Munster Rugby.
The Irish province will visit Sandy Park on Saturday, April 4 for a 12.30pm kick-off.
Chiefs season ticket holders will have the opportunity to book their existing seats and any additional tickets in a priority window which will open at midday on Friday, January 23.
The general sale window will then open from midday on Tuesday, January 27.
