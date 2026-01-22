The 30-year-old, who made 16 appearances for the Chiefs in all competitions before departing the West Country in June 2024, expressed his delight at coming home. “I feel like I’ve accomplished everything I can with Montpellier and so I’m delighted to return to Exeter Chiefs,” Abuladze said. “Devon was a place where I always felt happy and appreciated, which I know I will continue to be when I return.”