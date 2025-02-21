TWO Exeter Chiefs forwards have been named in the England A match-day squad for Sunday’s clash with Ireland A at Bristol’s Ashton Gate Stadium (1pm).
Richard Capstick and Greg Fisilau have both been named amongst the replacements for the international fixture, although there is no spot for club-mate, Josh Hodge, who has also been part of the training squad this week.
England head coach Lee Blackett said: “Players and staff from across the RFU and Premiership Rugby have embraced the challenge of working with three training days and implementing the brand of rugby we want to play. It’s been a pleasure to work with this talented and varied group this week - it’s kind of test you savour as a coach.
“Nine of the squad involved against Australia A have since been involved in England senior camps, with four of them going on to achieve further caps. The opportunity in front of players this Sunday is clear.
“It’ll be great to take the men’s A side to another big rugby city in Bristol following on from Leicester and London in 2024 – and we’re all excited for a strong, physical test against Ireland A this weekend.”
England Men’s A team to face Ireland A
15 Joe Carpenter (Sale Sharks)
14 Tobias Elliott (Saracens)
13 Max Ojomoh (Bath Rugby)
12 Will Butt (Bath Rugby)
11 Ollie Hassell-Collins (Leicester Tigers)
10 Charlie Atkinson (Gloucester Rugby)
9 Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, capt)
1 Phil Brantingham (Saracens)
2 Curtis Langdon (Northampton Saints)
3 George Kloska (Bristol Bears)
4 Hugh Tizard (Saracens)
5 Tom Lockett (Northampton Saints)
6 Tom Pearson (Northampton Saints)
7 Jack Kenningham (Harlequins)
8 Alfie Barbeary (Bath Rugby)
Replacements
16 Gabriel Oghre (Bristol Bears)
17 Tarek Haffar (Northampton Saints)
18 Luke Green (Northampton Saints)
19 Richard Capstick (Exeter Chiefs)
20 Greg Fisilau (Exeter Chiefs)
21 Will Porter (Harlequins)
22 Jamie Shillcock (Leicester Tigers)
23 George Hendy (Northampton Saints)