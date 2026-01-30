In the half-backs, Tom Cairns takes the scrum-half role, with Will Haydon-Wood moving from centre to fly-half. The midfield pairing of Will Rigg – who confirmed this week he will be moving to Newcastle Red Bulls next season – and Ben Hammersley looks to provide stability, while Hodge slots straight back at full-back, flanked by Paul Brown-Bampoe and Campbell Ridl on the wings.