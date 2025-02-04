NORTH Tawton RFC were scheduled to face off against Newton Abbot 2nd XV, otherwise known as the Spartans, on Saturday, February 1, but the game fell through.
The Tawts wrote the following on their Facebook page to announce the news, the day prior to the game:
“GAME OFF…
“It is with regret that tomorrow’s game vs Newton Abbot II is cancelled due to the opposition not being able to raise a side.
“This is a great shame and the third time in consecutive weeks we have not been able to play the game we love.
Next week we face Exeter Athletic away in a rearranged game.”
North Tawton set to take on Exeter Athletic back on January 25 but a waterlogged pitch showed that the weather had other ideas, and then the week before that, the club were unable to find a game.
In the Counties 3 Tribute Devon North & East, Tawton currently sit third behind second-placed New Cross and leaders Crediton IIs.
New Cross beat the aforementioned Exeter Athletic 22-3 to remain hot on the heels of Crediton although the leaders remain five points clear and have a game in hand, keeping them as favourites for the solitary promotion slot.
But it is not all over yet as the promotion rivals still have to play each other one more time, which is a chance for New Cross to nibble away at the deficit and North Tawton are in the mix too as they also have a game in hand on New Cross, having played 15 of their 20 games.
New Cross’ win over Exeter was inspired by Nick Halse’s try hat-trick and team manager Tim Marshall had this to say on the game: “It was a tough afternoon as Athletic made us work hard for the win.”
North Tawton will be hoping they can follow suit against the same opposition this Saturday.