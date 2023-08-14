A TALENTED young Tavistock swimmer has come home with no fewer than seven medals from the Junior Commonwealth Games and Olympic dreams ignited, writes Sarah Pitt.
Matthew Ward, 18, attended Tavistock’s Mount Kelly where he trained with coaches Emma Collings-Barnes and Greg King-Limb at the Mount Kelly Swim Centre.
He represented Scotland at the Junior Commonweatlth Games, as he was born and raised in Scotland although has called Tavistock home for four years now.
Matthew did spectacularly well, coming back from the commonwealth games at the end of least week with four individual golds in the 50, 100, 200 metre backstroke and the 200m IM (individual medley).
He also got a silver medal in the 100 freestyle and an additional two silver medals in the mixed freestyle and mixed medley relays.
The swimming action took place from August 6 at the National Aquatic Center in Couva, Trinidad, culminating in him being given the honour of being Team Scotland’s flag bearer at the closing ceremony
‘This a huge achievement and one his school, friends and family are all extremely proud,’ said his dad Alan.
Matthew, who returned home at the weekend, said: “It just is a dream come true to come away with being the most succeessful sportsman at the Commonwealth Youth Games.
I have been concentrating on this for a couple of years now and it is just that everything was heading in the right direction.
“I just needed to get a bit bigger, a bit stronger, a couple of things needed to fall into place so we knew this would be a big summer.”
He had success earlier in the summer, at the European Junior Championships in Belgrade in Serbia, where he represented Great Britain alongside fellow Mount Kelly swimmers Blythe Kinsman and Erin Little.
He secured individual bronze medals in the 50m backstroke, the 100m backstroke and the 200m IM, making him Great Britain’s most sucessful swimming at that championships.
His latest achievement at the Commonwealth Youth Games takes his swimming to another level again..
‘My ambition has always been to reresent my country and at the Eurupean Juniors I represented Great Britain and at the Commonwealth Youth Games I represented Scotland so I’m pleased that now I have done both.’ Matthew, who gets his A-level results today, now has his sights set on taking part in the Olympics in 2028and plans to train at the prestigious Bath Performance Centre, alongside university studies in mechanical engimeering.
Watch this space.