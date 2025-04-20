CALEB Roberts has set his sights on breaking into Miron Muslic’s first team plans on a regular basis next season after penning a new deal with Plymouth Argyle.
The 19-year-old midfielder spoke of his delight after signing the contract, which ties him to Argyle until the summer of 2028.
Roberts made his debut in 2021, nine days after his 16th birthday, and has gone on to feature 14 times in green and white.
This season, he has started two matches, and has come off the bench in a further three. His two starts were notable ones: he began the game in front of 36,000 at Elland Road against Leeds and, although the result did not go the Pilgrims’ way that day, it did when Caleb played 90 minutes at Brentford in the Emirates FA Cup, when Argyle beat the Premier League outfit 1-0.
“I'm buzzing to get the deal done and be at the club for another three years,” said Roberts. “It's great; it gives me time to learn a lot more and build into what I've already made at this club. Hopefully get more minutes, more experience, all of that.
“I feel like since I've been training with the first team, for a couple years now, I’m learning more and more every year, and feel like I'm improving a lot.
“Playing against the better teams in the division, they're brilliant and playing against the best players is always great. It’s a good experience.
“[Brentford] was amazing, to be fair. It was probably one of the best on-pitch experiences that I've had at the club so far. It was just great to play in the game and obviously get the result.
“[Next season, I hope to] break into the first team, break into the starting 11. I want to be in and around it as much as possible and pick up as many appearances as possible.”