AS the old adage goes: “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
That’s the order of the day for Miron Muslic and his Plymouth Argyle side, who will be looking to maintain their rich vein of form at Blackburn Rovers tomorrow (3pm).
Wednesday night’s 5-1 Sky Bet Championship victory over Millwall, just days after the Pilgrims defeated the mighty Liverpool 1-0 in the FA Cup, has restored confidence in and around Home Park - and the fight for survival is well and truly on.
Now, just two points adrift of the drop zone, Muslic wants more of the same from his players against a Rovers outfit, who themselves sit fifth in the standings, but without a manager following John Eustace’s decision to leave the club earlier this week.
“We have shown in the last couple of weeks we can take advantage and use every minute,” said the Argyle boss. “We will do the same to get the lads in the best possible shape to be ready to continue to perform on Saturday.”
Having only overseen one away game in his seven matches in charge - that was a 2-2 draw at Sunderland - Muslic will certainly be keen to see just how his team perform away from home comforts.
“I want to see my team performing regardless of the stadium - structured, organised, with intensity, brave, with courage - and we will not change this approach whether we are playing at Home Park or we go somewhere else,” added Muslic. “I think we showed in Sunderland that we can be competitive away.”
Tomorrow’s test is the first of back-to-back away games for the Greens, who next Wednesday travel to Luton Town, the side they overtook in midweek to move off the bottom of the table.
Argyle will assess the fitness of defenders Julio Pleguezuelo and Tymoteusz Puschaz, both of whom were forced to miss the Millwall clash with injuries.