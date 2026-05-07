PLYMOUTH Argyle have confirmed their retained and released list following the expiry of several contracts, with goalkeeper Conor Hazard, defender Joe Edwards and midfielder Joe Ralls all offered new deals as the club reshapes its squad for next season.
The Pilgrims have also announced the departure of nine first-team players, who will leave Home Park this summer after their contracts come to an end.
Those leaving the League One club are Jamie Paterson, Zak Baker, Ayman Benarous, Luca Ashby-Hammond, Brendan Galloway, Jack Matthews, Joe Hatch, Nathanael Ogbeta and Callum Wright.
In a statement, the club thanked all departing players for their contributions during their time in Devon, wishing them well for the future and acknowledging their efforts in green.
Four players who spent the season on loan at Argyle have also returned to their parent clubs. Alex Mitchell, Herbie Kane, Owen Dale and Wes Harding have all departed following the end of their temporary spells.
Alongside the released and retained decisions, Argyle confirmed a significant group of players remain under contract heading into pre-season. That list includes Mathias Ross, Jack MacKenzie, Brendan Wiredu, Julio Pleguezuelo, Lorent Tolaj, Xavier Amaechi, Caleb Watts, Owen Oseni, Malachi Boateng, Bradley Ibrahim, Bim Pepple, Ronan Curtis, Matty Sorinola, Michael Baidoo, Caleb Roberts, Freddie Issaka, Tegan Finn and Seb Campbell.
The retained list also highlights several younger players who are expected to continue their development within the club’s system as Argyle prepare for another campaign of squad rebuilding and competition for places.
At youth level, a number of under-18 players have also been released as part of the club’s end-of-season review. Those departing the academy include Kian Burch, Malachi Davy, Oscar Dean, Jack Flower, Lewis Flowers, Toby Haley, Sam Lord, Fletcher Poole, Lewis Thomas and Harry Shield.
Meanwhile, the club have confirmed over 10,300 have renewed their season tickets for the 2026/27 season.
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