Family honour at stake during memorial match at Tavistock
Thursday 30th June 2022 1:30 pm
Share
TOP: Young cricketers from Tavistock CC sit down with Andrew and Robert Jarman for a photo before the Eric Jarman memorial game on Sunday. ABOVE: A few of Eric’s team mates from the past – Back Barry Chappell (socially distancing due to an imminent hospital appointment), Robert Jarman, Andrew Jarman, Richie Callow, Ian Gauler and Dave Ewings; front Andy Gauler, Terry Pearce and Maurice Craze.
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |