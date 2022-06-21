Family honour at stake during memorial match at Tavistock

TOP: Young cricketers from Tavistock CC sit down with Andrew and Robert Jarman for a photo before the Eric Jarman memorial game on Sunday. ABOVE: A few of Eric’s team mates from the past – Back Barry Chappell (socially distancing due to an imminent hospital appointment), Robert Jarman, Andrew Jarman, Richie Callow, Ian Gauler and Dave Ewings; front Andy Gauler, Terry Pearce and Maurice Craze.