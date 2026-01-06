EXETER Chiefs director of rugby Rob Baxter insisted his side’s agonising last‑gasp defeat at Bath was further proof of how far the Chiefs have surged this season, despite the sting of watching a remarkable comeback fall just short.
Arthur Green’s try in the final minute sealed a 33‑26 win for the defending Gallagher Premiership champions, denying Exeter what would have been one of the league’s great escape acts.
The Chiefs had trailed 26‑0 after a catastrophic opening spell, but hauled themselves level in the final five minutes, only to see victory snatched away at the death.
For Baxter, the result hurt. But the performance, he argued, underlined a transformation few predicted after last year’s struggles.
“At the start of the season, if someone had said we’d be disappointed with two points away at Bath in a top‑four clash, you’d take that every day of the week,” Baxter said. “We’re a team that’s growing. We’re not going backwards, we’re not ageing. We’re the right age range and we’re getting experience into players.”
The match swung violently in the second minute when 20‑year‑old winger Campbell Ridl mistimed his leap and collided with Henry Arundell in the air. The challenge earned him a 20‑minute red card.
In Ridl’s absence, Bath took the opportunity to run in four tries through Beno Obano, Alfie Barbeary, Santiago Carreras and Ollie Lawrence, ruthlessly exploiting the space and building a 26‑0 lead that looked insurmountable.
But once restored to 15 men, Exeter roared back ferociously.
Baxter defended red-carded young winger Ridl after the match.
“He’s got his eyes up in the air and he just doesn’t judge it at all,” Baxter said. “It’s completely accidental, but completely wrong as well. He’s just got it all wrong.
“That has hurt us today, but at the same time it created a rugby spectacle when we got back in it. Bigger picture, get two points in a top‑four battle and you’ll take it nine times out of ten.”
