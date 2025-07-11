Tavistock Pannier Market will open every Monday from July 21 to August 18 for the summer holidays, from 9am to 4:30pm, offering visitors even more opportunities to enjoy its vibrant mix of stalls and family-friendly atmosphere.
This special summer opening aims to support local traders and enhance the town’s appeal to tourists and residents alike.
Adding to the excitement, the market launches its enchanting 'Myth and Magic Children’s Trail' on July 28. Designed to spark imaginations, the trail invites young adventurers to uncover magical secrets hidden throughout the market.
The summer festivities will culminate in a Myth and Magic Day on August 9, promising spellbinding entertainment, themed activities and creative fun for all ages.
This magical summer programme blends shopping, storytelling and community spirit in one of Devon’s most beloved indoor markets.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.